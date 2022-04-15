3 Ways to support your romantic partner who is suffering from anxiety

It can be difficult to date someone who has anxiety issues or an anxiety disorder. Anxiety can often feel like a third person in the relationship, wriggling in between you and your partner. This individual is always sowing doubt and confusion. Nonetheless, anxiety does not have to damage your relationship or strain it to the point that it is difficult to enjoy it. You may love each other more profoundly and connect in a new way if you understand anxiety in general and how it affects both your partner and your relationship. Educating oneself can also help to alleviate a lot of tension.

Here are 3 ways in which you can support your anxious partner in a romantic relationship.

1. Talk about it

Open communication has the potential to enhance relationships. Assumptions, on the other hand, have the opposite effect. Perhaps they don't express their anxiety. You believe they don't want to talk about it, so you don't say anything. Their pain becomes something you avoid, if not completely disregard. Inquire about how you can show your support. Some people enjoy receiving counsel, while others simply want their sentiments to be acknowledged. It is usually beneficial to inquire about what they do and do not feel comfortable with.

2. Managing your reactions

When your partner expresses worry in the context of your relationship, it's tempting to take it personally and become irritated. It's natural to interpret anxiety as selfishness, rejection, or an attempt to withdraw oneself, but try not to. If you begin to become upset with your partner's anxiety, take a step back and ask yourself why you are reacting in this way. This will help you understand yourself better and will keep you from reacting negatively to your partner. You may change this unhelpful default response into something more empathetic by honing your coping abilities.

3. Make them feel safe

An anxious person's greatest concern is that they are unlovable just because they are anxious. Tell them as often and as easily as you can, "We're in this together, and I'm not going anywhere." In fact, right now, take a screenshot of that sentence and text it to your precious partner.

Anxiety is more than just a source of stress in a relationship. Anxiety can also be used to better understand and love your mate. Their anxiety-related beliefs are a part of who they are. You can support your partner while also looking after your own mental health by learning about anxiety or seeking treatment from a qualified therapist. Then your relationship can grow stronger and more joyful.

