3 Worst proposal ideas to avoid when asking a girl to marry you

Proposing to the love of your life is surely one of the greatest moments of your life. And almost every woman dreams of the perfect proposal and has probably played out several such scenarios in her head. Nevertheless, even if you suppose your lover might happily accept your proposal; there are a few proposal blunders that you simply must not commit. Take a look at three of the worst ways to propose to your future wife so that you can steer clear of these ideas.

A very public proposal with loud music blaring

If you happen to be dating an introvert, this could be a scenario from her nightmare for having everyone’s eyes on you can be mortifying for someone who is shy. The presence of lots of strangers who would start staring at you would embarrass your lady love. So, consider the things your partner loves to do and factor it in while planning to pop the question.

Concealing the ring in her food

Many consider hiding the ring in a pastry or a glass of champagne. Though this might seem like a romantic prospect for a surprise proposal, it does present a choking hazard that would be far from dreamy. So, avoid asking the chef at a restaurant to bake a chocolate lava cake with the cake at the centre for your future bride may just swallow it!

Asking her to marry you at someone else's wedding

While you may think it would be an easy ‘yes’ from your woman, proposing to her in front of all of her relatives and friends would be a bad idea. She may not have told her parents that you are dating. Furthermore, even if she wishes to wait a bit before saying yes, you are putting her on the spot with such a public proposal that tarnishes her image were she to decline.

It would be safe to say that thoughtful planning and perhaps probing her best friend about a good way to pop the question to your woman would be a safe bet.

