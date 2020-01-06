3 Zodiac signs that are most likely to be in LOVE with an ex after a breakup

Are you one of those people who just cannot move on from a breakup? There’s a strong possibility that you’re still in love with your ex. Find out more

Are you one of those people who just cannot seem to get over their past? No matter how much time has passed, there are a few people who just cannot get over their breakup and can’t help but be in love with their ex. Some signs get too attached to their partners while others cannot seem to detach them from their minds and soul. So, here we have the top three zodiac signs who are most likely to be in love with their ex even after a breakup.

TAURUS

Taurus’ rarely fall for someone. But, when they do, they fall in hard and fast. This is the main reason why they still fell attached to their partners after a breakup. Being the Earthy signs that they are, they are fixed and dependant which is why when somebody breaks their heart, it is immensely difficult for them to move on.

SCORPIO

When Scorpio is in a relationship, they pour their heart, soul and mind to it. They are so invested in their partner so, when they actually break up with them, the real anxiety strikes. After the breakup, they feel like they do not know how to live alone and they tend to go back to all the dark place which affects them mentally. Scorpios think of the happy and lovely times which makes it even harder for them to move on and stay tied to their ex-lover.

PISCES

For Pisces, distance is not their strong suit. So, even after a breakup, you will often find a Pisces meddling in their ex’s life. They are bad with boundaries so they try to keep their ex closer to them which makes it difficult to move on. Feelings just do not tend to go away making it all difficult for both of them.

Which other zodiac sign is still in love with their ex? Let us know in the comments section below.

