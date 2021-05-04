3 Zodiac signs in astrology who are the BIGGEST heartbreakers

Heartbreak is an intensely painful situation. We don’t want to see anyone going through this suffering. But some people might get us into such situations and they are known as the heartbreakers. So, here are 3 zodiac signs who are the biggest heartbreakers of all.

Sagittarius

Sagis are the biggest adventurous people of all zodiac signs. They are independent, free-spirited people whose first priority will always be travelling. So, they don’t want to get tied down and being in a relationship feels similar to them. So, even if Sagittarians get into a relationship, after sometimes, they feel suffocated and trapped in it. As a result, they break up with their partner.

Aquarius

It’s another free-spirited, independent zodiac sign. People of this sign often get aloof from the world and love to get indulged in their own space. Relationships, family, friends don’t really bother them. They are more into doing philanthropic activities. So, when they feel that they cannot do anything for the society, they will leave the bonding.

Leos

Leos always thrive on attention. No matter what, they want to be on the spotlight, be pampered, appreciated, loved, and desired. But it’s not possible for someone to give all their attention every time to one person only which makes Leos irritated. So, when they cannot enough attention from their partner, they won’t think twice for breaking up.

