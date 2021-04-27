3 Zodiac signs Pisceans will regret breaking up with

Pisceans are intuitive, sensitive, emotional and imaginative people. They can be quite depressed after their breakup. But there are 3 zodiac signs whom they will regret breaking up with.

Pisceans are imaginative and intuitive people who love to live in their own imaginative world. So, when they go through a breakup, they isolate themselves from the world and go back to their dreamy world. They can’t move on easily and take a lot of time to forget their ex. They get depressed for some days and spend several sleepless nights remembering the good moments of their past relationship. But there are certain types of people whom Pisceans will regret the most breaking up with. They can be found out based on the zodiac signs.

Cancer

Cancer and Pisces are fellow zodiac signs who belong to the water element. They are both romantic, sensitive, emotional and intuitive. Cancerians and Pisceans create a strong bond and Cancerians understand them always. But Pisceans may get bored of their homely nature, mood changes and over-sensitive behaviour. So, they may break up with them soon but will regret it later.

Scorpio

Scorpions and Pisceans create a very deep, intense and sensual partnership. They both are very intense who want to know each other on a very deep level and the same level of trust from each other. But Scorpion’s intensity can be quite suffocating for them which might be the reason for Pisceans to break up. But later, they will regret their decision.

Capricorn

Capricorns are practical people who provide stability to Pisceans. They make a great bond as Capricorns are rational and Pisceans are imaginative. They have a unique relationship. But Pisceans may often find Capricorns extremely serious which may make them bored and end the relationship. But later, they will regret this decision.

