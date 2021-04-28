3 Zodiac signs who are fine with befriending their exes

People generally like to erase all the memories from their life that are associated with their ex. But there are 3 zodiac signs who don’t have problems being friends with their ex.

Most of the times, people want to completely remove their ex from their life and not have a single memory with them. They delete photos, numbers, block them from social media, so that they don’t have to see them at all. Befriending them is not even an option for them. However, there are some people who still are fine with having a friendly relation with their ex. And these people can be predicted by zodiac signs. So, here are 3 star signs who are fine with being friends with their exes.

Gemini

Geminis are light-hearted and fair-minded people who will never turn a cold shoulder in front of their ex. They are air sign so they are not ruled by their emotions like water signs. So, they don’t get extra emotional seeing their ex. They can easily be friends with their ex.

Cancer

Cancerians value relationships the most of all zodiac signs. So, they cannot completely end all connections from their ex. It would mean losing all memories for them. And they value memories and good incidents of the past a lot. So, they will try to be in touch with their ex as much as possible. Cancerians are the nurturing zodiac sign who are associated with mother nature. They care for others a lot. So, they cannot cut all connections with their ex. They will try to reach out to them to know how they are doing.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius is a flexible zodiac sign. So, they are alright with changes and don’t have any problem accepting the change in their life. Since they are the most adventurous zodiac sign, they love to have new experiences. So, if their ex turns out to be their new friend, then it is an exciting thing for them.

Also Read: 3 Zodiac signs Pisceans will regret breaking up with

Share your comment ×