3 Zodiac signs who are most likely to be friends with their ex after the breakup

Some relationships break and partner become strangers but there are some people who still tend to remain friends with their ex. Check out who these people are.

When a relationship ends, every person deals with it in a different way. Some go on a vacation, some get sad or partners turn to strangers. But, there are a few people who just part ways when it comes to their relationship but they seem to be cool about the whole separation. So, here we have the top 3 zodiac sign personalities who are most like to be friends with their ex after the breakup.

GEMINI

First up, we have Gemini who is known for their twin sun signs which also means they have two types of personalities. So when they break up with someone, they tend to get very jealous and get flooded by their emotions. However, this is when their second personality takes over which is very fair-minded and cool. They are an air sign so they easily tend to forget and move forward. They are constantly communicating so, they rarely have any emotions hidden away which makes it easier for them to be friends with their partner after a breakup.

CANCER

This sign is way different than Gemini. Cancerians are very emotional and remain attached to their partners even after they break up. They are not someone who can cut ties easily. They will always look back to their past and remain connected with people. This does not mean they cannot move on. But, in some cases, their attachment can lead to toxic relationships.

SAGITTARIUS

Well, this clearly does not come as a surprise. For Sagis, change does not come by as a surprise. They love a little change, it is what gets them going. So, even when they break up with their partners, they take it with a pinch of salt and move on. They aren’t someone who can hold a grudge for long which is why they make for amazing friends.

According to you, which other zodiac sign can stay friends after the breakup? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :BUSTLE

Read More