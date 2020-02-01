3 Zodiac signs who are most likely to get back with their ex after a breakup this year

There are some zodiac signs who just cannot seem to get over their ex even after the breakup. Well, it looks like these 3 Zodiac signs might get back with their lost lover. Find out more

Lost love is one of the saddest things a person can experience. When someone breaks up with you, you do not just miss them but also the memories and moments you made. Although there are some of us who are most likely to despise our ex after a breakup, others do not seem to get over them. There’s a great chance that they are obsessing over their every move on social media and making sure to find every way to get back with them. So, here we have the 2020 prediction of the Zodiac signs who are most likely to get back together with their ex:

VIRGO

Although Virgo shows a strong exterior, they are very emotional when it comes to the matter of the heart. They have a very difficult time dealing with separation and mending a broken heart is not what they are good at. They fear to start a new life with someone because they know how difficult it is to open themselves again for somebody new. So, they are almost fully prepared to look back then to look in the future. They forgive easily when it comes to their romantic interests. However, this does not mean that Virgos are pushovers or will take anything that comes their way. If a Virgo is talking someone back, they need a full guarantee that their ex will behave well no matter what.

PISCES

Pisces is that one zodiac sign who absolutely hates drama. They believe in love more than the war which is why when it comes to the matters of heart, they are most likely to let love win. They are peace-loving which is why when someone tries to create drama, they are the first to run away. They are always hoping for the best and expect the same out of people. So, when their ex pleas to return, they will consider giving them a second chance.

CANCER

Cancerians are extremely emotional. Even if they let go of a person they barely have any clue of what is to be done with the memories. They are very emotionally sensitive which is why they have an extremely hard time dealing with breakups. So, while they are nursing their broken heart back to health, if their ex comes along and apologizes, they are most likely to forgive. They believe in giving second chances but only in terms of good behaviour.

