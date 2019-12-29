3 Zodiac signs who are most likely to get their heart BROKEN in 2020

In the coming year, THESE 3 zodiac signs are most likely to get their heart broken. Find out more

Maybe 2019 was the year for you or maybe it wasn’t. There’s a great chance that you are already fighting with your partner or contemplating whether or not you should end a relationship. Heartbreaks are part and parcel of life. From your partner to your dear friend, anyone can cause a heartbreak if you give them the power to do so. But, according to astrology, there are 3 zodiac signs who are most likely to be left heartbroken in the coming year.

Check out the 3 zodiac signs are most likely to get their heartbroken

GEMINI

Geminis are little indecisive when it comes down to their feelings. The twin sign usually get caught up in their own pool of emotions which only leaves their partner guessing. They usually aren’t too sure about what they want from a relationship which is why the new year can lead to their partners leaving. With 2020 starting, Geminis should learn how to express their feelings rather than keeping their partners guessing.

VIRGO

Virgos are great at planning. They want everything in life to be perfect which is why they plan too much. However, love does not follow a timetable. It happens when it has to and it definitely does not resort to the high expectations that Virgos set for their boos. In 2020, Virgos need to let some things go and keep it chill when it comes to their love life. Planning too much will only lead to heartbreaks.

LEO

Leos love the spotlight which is why they love people who like to show them off. The lion loves when their partners put them in the spotlight. But, in 2020 there’s a great chance that they might find someone who does not like to be shown off or share the spotlight. Leos always show up for their partners but when the same has to be done for them, it only leads to heartbreak.

Credits :BUSTLE

