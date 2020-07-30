3 zodiac signs who are undercover romantic

These zodiac signs might not be famous for being romantic, but they sure know how to sweep their partners off their feet with the best version of them.

There are zodiac signs who are in-secret romantic and are undercover softies. They probably won’t stand outside on your doorstep holding a bouquet and chocolates, but they surely know how to sweep you off your feet!

The zodiacs we listed down below are a tad more subtle and unpredictable. However, whenever they are having their romantic vibes and want to show how much they care, they really know how to make their partner feel like the most adored person in the world person with their own unique charm and efforts.

From cheesy one-liners to romantic candle lit dinner sessions, if you want a super romantic partner then keep scrolling down to find out more!

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19)

Capricorn is the tenth astrological sign in the zodiac out of twelve total zodiac signs, originating from the assemblage of Capricornus, the horned goat. Capricorn doesn’t really go with the mushy stuff, but they always remember an important date or event. They are well-organized, reliable, but a secretive romantic. They may not remind you that they love you on any particular day but the day they do, they will do it with total dedication and lots of dedication.

Aries (March 21 — April 19)

Aries is the first astrological sign in the zodiac, and they are always the beginning of something energetic and stormy. Aries are not great with remembering anniversaries, but they won’t spare a chance to surprise you with gifts and vacations. They are way more spontaneous who like to live in the moment which makes them a not a great planner. But when the correct time strikes, they go all-in with the immense sweet gestures.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22)

Virgo are one of the most careful signs of the zodiac and they are always paying attention to the tiniest of the details. They do everything without complaining and paying attention to every detail of it. Virgo won’t give you a big furry stuffed animal or write love letters, they express their romantic side with small little gestures. They are always waiting to make you feel special. They will give you heartfelt compliments, attention and make plans with you.

