3 Zodiac Signs who feel the SADDEST after a breakup

After a breakup, some people are very strong while others tend to get flooded by their own pool of tears. So, here we have the 3 Zodiac signs that feel saddest after a breakup. Check it out

Moving on is not something everyone can do easily. Ariana Grande was too quick to do that and falls in the category of people who can just brush it off as nothing happened. However, there are a few others who just end up drowning in the pool of their own tears. They just cannot get on with the fact that something they had is now over. Some Zodiac signs just get hurt really hard and their thin skin just cannot take it. So, their period of recovery is elongated and they take their own sweet time to get over it. So, here we have the 3 Zodiac sign who feel the saddest after a breakup.

TAURUS

If a Taurean falls in love, they fall hard and really fast. So, these romantics make the most of their partner and easily become co-dependent. Once they are with someone, they’re all in. So, if they lose a partner, it is like they are losing a part of themselves and how can you cope with that? They feel sad for a really long time and cannot move on without a sense of security and surety that they will thrive when single. This is why they take the longest time to move on.

CANCER

Cancer on this list does not come by as a surprise. They are one of the most emotional signs and are always on the verge of tears. They wear their heart on their sleeve which is why they are always showing the world how vulnerable they are. They relive and rethink the past over and over again which just puts a blindfold on the future. They do the same with both good and bad memories which is why they have a hard time moving on emotionally.

SCORPIO

Scorpio is a water sign, so when they find a path to flow, they go in with full speed. They do not know the concept of ‘restraint’. The sign can go from 0 to 100 in full speed so crashing down becomes inevitable. So, when someone breaks up with Scorpio, they show a brave front and makes sure that everyone else is in the illusion that they’ve moved on. But, they only do this to protect their fragile heart that could break any minute.

