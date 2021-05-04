Leos are social people with a fiery personality. They can easily move on after a breakup except for the relationships with these three zodiac signs as Leos will regret the breakup with them.

Leos have a fiery personality. They are bold, courageous, social and the life of the party. They always want everyone’s attention irrespective of the place and occasion. These people are passionate, easy-going, protective, loyal, a bit sensitive and insecure. They love to feel adored and appreciated by their partner. So, when they go through a breakup, it makes them extremely sad and they regret the breakup. So, here are 3 zodiac signs whom Leos will regret breaking up with.

Aries

Aries and Leo are fellow zodiac signs belonging to the fire element. They both are passionate, strong-willed and love to try new things. So, things never get boring between them and the spark is always there. But the problem arises due to both of their selfish nature. Aries and Leo people are both very selfish which may lead to the breakup. Leos end up missing their Aries partner because of the lively bonding.

Sagittarius

It is always fun, lively and enthusiastic to be in a relationship with the Leo’s fellow zodiac sign Sagittarius. These people are the life of the party who love to travel to different places, meet new people and gain new experiences. They are the most adventurous zodiac sign of all and hence Leos are always happy with them. But Sagittarians are independent people who are not that much into giving commitment which can make the Leos annoyed. And this might end their relationship. But Leos will regret the breakup because they learn to live the life to the fullest with Sagittarians.

Libra

Librans are social, balanced, talkative and charming people. They like to party, meet new people and love to go for shopping like Leos. So, when they both are in a relationship, things are again fun, interesting and charming. But since Librans always like to balance everything in their life so it’s not possible for them to constantly give all their attention to Leos, which is not desired by Leos as well. So, this may lead to break up, but they will regret it because of the charm in the bonding.

