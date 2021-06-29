4 BEST tips to keep the long distance love intact

Long-distance relationships are hard. Check out 4 simple tips to keep the spark alive and not let the distance affect your love.

Are you in a long distance relationship? Do you miss the warmth of having your partner around? Long-distance relationships can be pretty tough. They can make you feel emotionally drained and can push you to your limits. It can make you feel alone, sad and confused.

Maintaining a long-distance relationship is no child’s play. So if you are struggling to keep the spark alive in your long-distance love, then we have for you some effective tips to make it work, in spite of the distance.

Have a schedule

It is natural for you to be busy sometimes. So instead of keeping your partner waiting, have a schedule and share it with your partner so that they know about your free time and can call you accordingly.

Visit each other often

It sure is true that distance makes the heart grow fonder. But too much distance can create a dent in the relationship. So take some time out and make the effort to visit each other often to keep the spark alive.

Do stuff together

Even if you are too are away from each other, do things together that you two enjoy. It can be a virtual candlelight dinner or a virtual movie night.

Focus on the quality and not on quantity

Don’t focus on the quantity of time that you two spend with each other or on-call, instead focus on the quality. It is not necessary for you both to talk to each other for two hours everyday. It is perfectly normal for you two to not be able to talk to each other on some days, as long as you two feel connected with each other.

