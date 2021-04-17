4 Body language signs he is secretly attracted to you

Reading a guy’s mind can be quite difficult, especially if the guy is shy. So if you want to know if a guy is secretly attracted to you, then look out for these 4 body language signs.

So you two have been friends for a long time and you can’t help but notice a sudden shift in his behaviour towards you. You suspect that this shift is because he is secretly attracted to you, but are not sure. Trying to read a guy’s mind can be quite frustrating and tough! You can have a hard time trying to figure out his intentions and his feelings.

Moreover, if the guy is shy then he can be quite a puzzle to solve. So to put an end to your frustration and cluelessness, we have for you 4 body language signs that you need to look out for to know if he is secretly attracted to you.

He makes eye contact with you

If a guy makes prolonged eye contact with you then it is a sure shot sign that he is secretly attracted to you. He tries to catch your gaze because he wants you to look at him and pay attention to him. It is a shy guy’s way of letting you know that he likes you.

He blushes around you

Guys are not usually the ones to blush. They are usually too busy trying to look macho and manly. So if a guy blushes around you and tends to get a little nervous, then it is because he is attracted to you and gets self-conscious in front of you.

He becomes tight when you hang with other guys

Whenever you are talking to other guys, he suddenly becomes tight and uncomfortable. He becomes jealous and doesn’t like the fact that you are giving attention to other guys. A guy will only do this when he has feelings for you and is secretly attracted to you.

He is always fixing his hair when you are around

Guys too get conscious of their appearance, just like girls. When they like a girl and want to impress her, they tend to put extra efforts into looking their best. So if a guy fixes his hair around you, it is a definite sign that he is attracted to you and wants to look as attractive as possible.

Also Read: 4 Telltale signs he likes you more than a friend over text

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×