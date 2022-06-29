4 Coping strategies for dealing with a loved one's borderline personality disorder

Relationships are notoriously challenging for persons with borderline personality disorder or BPD, especially with those closest to them. You may experience feelings of helplessness, abuse, and instability as a result of your partner’s erratic mood swings, explosive tempers, persistent abandonment anxieties, and reckless and irrational behaviours which comes with the mental disorder. But while you work on your own recovery, learning how to deal with your loved one's borderline personality disorder might help you forge a closer bond.

Here, we provide you four coping mechanisms for addressing a loved one's borderline personality disorder.

1. Get to know the illness

Having a thorough understanding of BPD enhances empathy in a partnership. Learning more about BPD might help you understand your feelings and behaviours and lessen your partner's sense of shame if they have it and you are the one being affected. You are more likely to respond to challenging behaviours in a positive way when the underlying cause of the behaviour is understood.

2. Practice open and healthy communication

Acknowledging someone's feelings before stating the facts may be one of the greatest methods to connect with someone who has BPD. Be honest and keep your promise. When imposing boundaries, reassure the BPD sufferer in a calm manner. When your loved one is speaking, give them your whole attention. Recognize that your partner with BPD may find it challenging to communicate, and it may take them some time before they feel at ease doing so.

3. Be wary of threats

Extreme mood swings, shaky relationships, and difficulty managing emotions are all symptoms of BPD. They are more likely to engage in negative activities. Many individuals consider these threats to be attention-seeking and conniving, even if their loved one has not yet acted on them. Threats should never be overlooked, while actual suicide and self-harm are very frequent among those with BPD.

4. Prioritize self-care

Burnout can result from the grueling physical and mental responsibilities of caring for your partner with BPD. Caregivers are better equipped to tackle the difficulties of helping a person with a mental illness if they are mindful of their own physical and emotional well-being. It's critical to prioritise your needs and give yourself time. Give friends, a hobby, or fun activities a priority while putting a high premium on healthy food, exercise, and sleep.

One of the most beneficial things you can do for someone suffering with BPD is to improve your ability to react in a helpful manner and show support to them.

