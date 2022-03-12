4 Exciting first-date ideas to woo your boo this summer
The joy of a summer romance is unbeaten for it offers you great weather and ample time with your boo amid sunny skies. Whether you have a torrid summer fling on your mind or something enduring like wooing your soulmate for the long haul; we have some outdoor date ideas that can help you win their heart. Take a look at thrilling first date plans that you can use to enchant your mate this summer with the most thoughtfully planned rendezvous.
- Go off tandem biking
Nothing quite breaks the ice like a shared sporting activity. Well, almost everyone has learnt to ride a bicycle as a kid. So, going tandem biking gives you both the exclusive opportunity to see how well you tend to work together as a team. This is a plan well-suited to those who prefer an active and sporty lifestyle as opposed to a passive date.
- Go Kayaking on the local river
If you’re dating someone who loves water bodies, then choose a short boat ride or even go kayaking with your bae. It gives you the opportunity to have a great private conversation with your date without being interrupted by nosy servers at a restaurant or even constant phone calls as your sole focus would be on rowing and on each other.
- Plan a luxurious picnic with champagne and gourmet titbits
Dreamy picnics in the summer are something every girl dreams of. So, charm your boo with a well-planned picnic with a twist. Fill up the usual picnic basket with some champagne, bruschetta, a cheese board or charcuterie and exotic berries. You may also carry along your date’s favored desserts. Pack along a small book of sonnets by legendary poets and read to your lady in the park. Such a romantic picnic is sure to win you brownie points!
- Opt for a drive in or outdoor movie
Many cities now have open-air drive-in theatres where you can watch a movie from the comfort of your car. Pack your automobile with her favorite snacks and be sure to install a good car fragrance before you set off on this date.
These date ideas let you make the most of good weather with outdoor dates during the summer!
Also Read: 5 Things you must NOT do while attempting to forget your ex