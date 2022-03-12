4 Exciting first-date ideas to woo your boo this summer

The joy of a summer romance is unbeaten for it offers you great weather and ample time with your boo amid sunny skies. Whether you have a torrid summer fling on your mind or something enduring like wooing your soulmate for the long haul; we have some outdoor date ideas that can help you win their heart. Take a look at thrilling first date plans that you can use to enchant your mate this summer with the most thoughtfully planned rendezvous.

Go off tandem biking

Nothing quite breaks the ice like a shared sporting activity. Well, almost everyone has learnt to ride a bicycle as a kid. So, going tandem biking gives you both the exclusive opportunity to see how well you tend to work together as a team. This is a plan well-suited to those who prefer an active and sporty lifestyle as opposed to a passive date.

Go Kayaking on the local river

If you’re dating someone who loves water bodies, then choose a short boat ride or even go kayaking with your bae. It gives you the opportunity to have a great private conversation with your date without being interrupted by nosy servers at a restaurant or even constant phone calls as your sole focus would be on rowing and on each other.

Plan a luxurious picnic with champagne and gourmet titbits

Dreamy picnics in the summer are something every girl dreams of. So, charm your boo with a well-planned picnic with a twist. Fill up the usual picnic basket with some champagne, bruschetta, a cheese board or charcuterie and exotic berries. You may also carry along your date’s favored desserts. Pack along a small book of sonnets by legendary poets and read to your lady in the park. Such a romantic picnic is sure to win you brownie points!

Opt for a drive in or outdoor movie

Many cities now have open-air drive-in theatres where you can watch a movie from the comfort of your car. Pack your automobile with her favorite snacks and be sure to install a good car fragrance before you set off on this date.

These date ideas let you make the most of good weather with outdoor dates during the summer!

