4 Feng Shui tips to improve your love life and attract affection

On a variety of levels, love nourishes us, and the more of it we allow into our life, the more of it magically reappears to us. But when we follow the feng shui for love principles, a well-known Chinese tradition, we let loving and passionate energies into our lives. The desired love then seems to enter our life with such ease and simplicity.

As a result, we are providing you with some Feng Shui tips that you may apply in your house to attract more love, excitement, and harmony in your romantic relationships.

1. Give your windows and walls some colour

To generate a harmonious flow of love and sensuality, bedroom window treatments and wall colours should contrast each other. Bring beautiful pink hues into your home. Make sure the colours work well together. Red and crimson, the colours of lust and passion, can also ratchet things up a notch.

2. Make use of aromatherapy

Light candles or incense in your home. These simple rituals can help you discover a new romantic tangent in your relationship. Aromatherapy has been shown to arouse sentiments of happiness, inner calm, and well-being in addition to sensations of love. The aromas will heighten the romantic atmosphere around you and draw your lover closer to you.

3. Remove the television

Sleep and romance in the bedroom are distracted by television. When the TV is on, you are less likely to notice the person right next to you who is deserving of your attention. It can end up becoming an obstacle to closeness. By removing screens from the equation as much as possible, one can improve their relationships.

4. Remove any family and friend pictures from the bedroom

Make sure to take out all the pictures of your family, pets, and parents from your bedroom. Do you want them "looking" at you in bed, after all? Instead, show off a recent picture of you and your lover having fun or being affectionate. You could be able to make passionate love to your partner whenever you want by taking down their photographs.

Use these feng shui ideas to create a room that you love that is infused with romantic and positive energy.

