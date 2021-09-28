4 Golden rules for a healthy and happy relationship

Long day, failed attempts, and unsuccessful business meets, all call for us to go back to our dens and cry our hearts out. More so, if we have somebody waiting for us back home. No matter how hard some of us try to deny the fact that we all need someone, what we can’t prove wrong is that human is a social animal. Loneliness gets to us, sooner than later.

With that being said, sometimes being in a relationship does more damage to us, than being alone. But is it always because we are out of love? Not really. Sometimes a relationship just calls for an extra effort, and for both the person involved to walk an extra mile.

However, if things go right and are done in the correct way, there are chances that you might never ever land in such a situation. Here are a few tips, or rules, that one should follow to maintain a healthy and happy relationship forever.

Maintain privacy, not secrecy

There’s a thin line between the two. And most of us end up crossing that. While there can be days when all you want is some personal space and there can be things that you want to keep private, but don’t make this a habit. You can be private in some matters, but always being worried about your privacy, in some cases, may lead to you being secretive, without you even realising that. Make sure you are keeping private things to yourself, but at the same time you are sharing enough things with your partner. Being secretive, in the long run, can damage the relationship.

Communicate well

Often several relationships don’t work out because one of them was not able to communicate well. Lack of communication can kill a relationship. It is important that you two are communicating well, making sure the other person is not misunderstanding you. And even if s/he is, put in that extra effort, make them feel special, and explain to them. Being calm and patient, and keeping aside the egos can go a long way in such situations.

Appreciate each other and reciprocate

There are times when we forget to appreciate each other for the smallest, or even the biggest of things. While this might not sound much of a deal, but in the long run it often scars your partner. S/he might feel their efforts are taken for granted, and they are not loved the way they should be. Hence, there’s no harm in saying a loving ‘Thank You’ for whatever small things your partner does for you. Don’t forget to reciprocate the actions, not every time, but frequently. This will not only give your partner a sense of validation, but will also make them understand that they are equally important for you and they are not the only ones fueling the relationship.

Express love

This can be done in several ways. Surprising your partner with that particular thing that s/he has been wanting for a while, making them dinner after a long day, taking them out for a romantic date, or making them their favourite cup of coffee when they are not expecting it at all. All these sweet gestures scream of love. This coupled with an ‘I Love You’ will make your partner fall in love with you all over again. Like many say, it is not always about expensive gifts and luxurious vacations, if you can afford that, there’s no harm in doing that, too. But, your intentions do matter.

