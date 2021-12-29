4 Gruesome challenges faced by LGBTQ individuals in India

The support of loved ones is a crucial factor that encourages people to come out as LGBTQ and live their best lives as a cherished part of the community. However, despite education and awareness, this isn’t easily lent to LGBT adults in several parts of the country. The hurdles that individuals face for admitting they are gay, lesbian, bisexual or even asexual are formidable in some nations. Read on to get acquainted with some of the challenges faced by LGBTQ individuals in India.

Incessant bullying

One would presume that bullying is something that only happens in schools or during childhood. However, this is a grave problem that complicates the lives of a lot of LGBT adults. Bullying happens at workplaces where co-workers often ostracise lesbian women. Gay men also find themselves subjected to cheap jokes and harassment at the workplace. Verbal harassment in their neighborhood is also a form of bullying they sadly face.

Clandestine honour killings

Reports reveal that in some rural households, people who come out as LGBT are persecuted. There are honour killings conducted to punish a gay individual. This results in many choosing to run away from home as a way to escape the wrath of the family.

Crimes such as corrective rapes

While some teenagers do receive acceptance from the parents and support via gay pride parades, there are others who do not receive the love of their community. In shocking instances, some LGBT girls are also victim to crimes such as corrective rapes conducted by her family members.

Blasphemies like conversion therapy

Far from being accepted, lesbian or gay individuals are coerced and subjected to blasphemies such as conversion therapy that is often conducted by their religious leaders.

Such challenges further complicate an individual’s ability to come out to his family and community in a safe space. Not only must such practices and crimes be abolished, but it is critical that every individual be offered support and acceptance in his or her own community.

Also Read: 10 Rejection behaviors you should avoid once your child comes out as LGBT