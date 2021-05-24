4 Instant ways to revive a dating app conversation

Want to restart a dead conversation with that cute stranger that you met on a dating app? Then try these 4 sure shot ways to revive the conversation.

When talking to someone on a dating app, there is this aspect of unaccountability. Since you two hardly know each other and have never met, you both aren’t really accountable to each other. But what happens when you meet a really cute person and instantly hit it off with them but after a point, the conversation dies down?

At such times, when your conversation has become stale and you desperately want to revive it somehow, there are some clever ways through which you can spark their interest again. Check out these 4 ways to restart a conversation with someone you met on an online dating app.

Be straightforward

Since you two haven’t really ever met, you can be pretty direct with them and shed your inhibitions and shyness. If you want to meet them or simply start a flirting game with them, then tell them so directly and in a straightforward manner.

Send them your number

If you feel safe and confident enough, then you can always send them your number to take the conversation to the next level and to instantly revive it. Giving them your number will make them realise that you are still very much interested in them and in the conversation.

Tell them you’ve been busy

There can be tons of reasons why you didn’t get time to message them. You can simply tell them that you’ve been busy with work or at home. Giving them an explanation for your lack of interest in the conversation might make them understand your point of view and make them interested in you again.

Ask them a question

When you ask someone a question, the person is instantly compelled to respond. Thus, the easiest way to get a reply and to restart a dead conversation is to ask them a question, be it about a favourite TV show or about politics or about anything that you two have in common.

