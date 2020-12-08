4 Reasons why couples should talk about their feelings and how to do that

Communication is always a must to keep any relationship healthy. So, here are 4 reasons why couples should talk about their feelings in the relationship and how to do that.

We often have heard that communication is the key to a healthy relationship. Couples should always communicate with each other as it helps them to vent out their feelings and they can know their more about each other.

Be it during dinner or lunch or in free time, couples should take some time out of their busy lives to talk to each other. So, here’s what happens when couples start talking about their feelings in the relationship.

Why talking about your feelings is important in a relationship?

Benefits of talking about your feelings:

When couples start talking to each other about their feelings and thoughts, then:

1.It saves their relationship from fighting as they get to know each other and their thoughts. So, this helps them in future to understand each other’s perspective without having any conflict.

2.Partners feel empathetic towards each other when they share their feelings. They understand their emotions and become vulnerable due to it.

3.The more couples share their feelings with each other, the more their relationship gets stronger and meaningful.

4.When they talk about their thoughts and feelings, it leads to quality conversation.

How to start talking about your feelings?

Think about certain things from the last few days like what has impacted you or what made you feel good or disappointed if you have learnt something from these days, etc. Then discuss your thoughts with your partner and see what he or she says about it. This can easily lead to a quality conversation. Don’t just focus on the incidents, rather concentrate on what your partner says about your responses.

Remember!

Couples should always express their feelings and thoughts rather than holding grudges about past incidents or giving the silent treatment or showing aggression.

