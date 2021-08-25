4 Signs he is missing you deeply

Men are not very good at expressing their emotions and feelings. They are shy, reserved and not very outspoken. When it comes to matters of love, they tend to keep a straight face and are definitely not the best communicators! So the only way to know what’s in their heart is to notice their facial expressions and observe their body language.

When they are missing you they will incessantly text you and give you subtle hints through their gestures and body language. So look out for these 4 telltale signs to know when a guy is missing you.

He is inquisitive

If he is missing you, he will be keen to know more about your life. He will tell you about his life and ask you questions about yours to form a bond and to ensure that he knows everything about you.

He makes efforts to keep the conversation going

It is pretty easy to let a conversation die down after a point. But if he makes efforts to keep the conversation going then he is definitely missing you.

He is always keen to see you

Whenever you text each other, he’s always mentioning the fact that he cannot wait to see you! He makes plans with you for the future and is always ready to meet you, no matter how busy he might be.

He is quick to respond

Whenever you text him, he replies within minutes. This is indeed a sure shot sign that he is missing you and cannot get enough of you.

