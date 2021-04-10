4 Signs he is NOT the one for you and you should call it quits

Often when you are in love, you tend to ignore the red flags that tell you that something is not quite right in your relationship. If you feel like something is missing in your relationship and can’t seem to find that spark, then consider these 4 signs to know when it’s time to call it quits.

So you think you are in love. There’s this guy who you absolutely adore and can’t help but be in awe of. In your head, he’s perfect. But when you two meet, there is something missing. Maybe it is the fact that you don’t have that spark in your relationship or maybe it is the fact that he suddenly becomes indifferent to you and comes to you, only when he is lonely.

Whatever it is, there is something that is not quite right and you can’t help but wonder if he is the one for you. So if you are confused and need a little guidance, then we have for you a list of signs that you should look out for that tell you he’s not the one for you and that it is time to call it quits.

He never truly listens

Whenever you share something with him, he only pretends to listen and never truly listens to what you are saying. He is usually playing with his phone or is way too distracted to pay attention to you and ends up giving half-hearted replies.

You don’t feel good after meeting him

You are excited when you go on a date with him and imagine this rosy and romantic scenario in your head. But when you two are actually together, it is just not the same and you somehow feel bored, ignored and incomplete.

You feel like something is missing

You can’t exactly pinpoint what that is, but you feel that there is something missing in your relationship. Maybe it’s the romance, the chemistry or the level of understanding. You just never feel satisfied or content about your relationship with him and are trying to find ways to improve and mend it.

You try to change him

Sure there are some things about their partner that tend to irk everybody. But you have this whole list of things that you want to change about him. You have started dreading his eccentricities and are always trying to make him your “ideal” guy by moulding him and changing his habits and his personality.

