4 Signs to notice if you are being 'roached' in your relationship

You could think you're the only one your lover is bonding with on a personal level as things move past the first dating stage and become more serious. Nonetheless, it will be considered as roaching if the person you are seeing conceals the fact that they are seeing other people. Roaching, the newest dating fad, involves a partner who hides their concurrent intimate relationships. It describes a person who is still going around with a lot of potential partners.

There are usually various behaviours that you might detect in someone who is roaching, 4 of which are listed below.

1. They struggle with commitment

Many people may be wary of having "the conversation" about what a relationship entails. Your companion might also want to dodge the "What are we?" discussion because they don't want to commit in order to keep seeing other people. Additionally, it is likely that they are not trying to define the relationship if they skip ‘the talk’ or never bring up exclusivity.

2. They aren’t all that interested in spending time with you

Usually, roachers will wait for greater opportunities to arise, such as with someone else they are seeing or sleeping with. They'll wait for you to get in touch before weighing your proposal against the activities of the other people on their line-up and making a plan. Additionally, they might always say "maybe" in response to your attempts to make plans with them.

3. They keep you at a distance

You and your partner may not always agree on the same issues since both of you may have different viewpoints and ways of thinking. But rather than resolving things, they're keeping you at a distance; perhaps this is because other people are involved. After a few months of dating someone, it is still a red flag if your interactions with them never go beyond the bare essentials.

4. They are out of reach most of the times

You texted the person you've been dating for a few months, and after waiting for 10 hours, you still haven't heard back. This may indicate that they are roaching you and spending their time with others. Additionally, it would be a good idea to take a breather and reevaluate the relationship if they keep you at a distance and post photographs of events and evenings that you are unaware of.

Finding out you're being roached is not the end of the world. When it comes to exposing other partners as the relationship develops, be clear about your intentions, and don't be hesitant to end the connection if you and the person you're seeing aren't on the same level.

