4 Signs that prove you two are made for each other

We all look for red and green signs in a relationship, but amidst this, we all tend to miss the signs that prove that we are in our dream relationship and that we are made for each other. While it is through our partner’s behaviour that we know whether or not the relationship will work for long, there are other subtle signs that prove we are at our happy place.

Here are 4 signs that prove that you two are made for each other and have found your happy places.

You care for each other silently

If you two care for each other without going all out about it, it proves that you are made for each other. While some prefer to show their love and care, the truest of the couples, often, prefer to keep it to themselves. While this may not hold true for extroverts, if you and your partner silently care for each other you can be happy about it and take it as a validation for your relationship.

You are happy with each other’s success

If it’s your partner's happiness that matters to you more, and you are more worried about their success, you two are definitely made for each other. It takes a lot of love and courage to help others achieve their dreams. So, if you are always thinking about how to help your partner succeed in his or her life, we need not mention that you have got the one.

You both prioritise each other’s dreams

While there’s nothing wrong in thinking about yourself and working towards your goals, if you prioritise your partner’s dreams, it proves that you two are definitely head over heels in love with each other.

You don’t hesitate in taking a stand for your partner

While some people prefer to stay independent and want their partner to be independent, too, there are others who don’t hesitate in taking a stand for their partner. And to top it, if you two don’t mind standing up for each other behind your partner’s back, this, again, is a validation that you two are made for each other.

