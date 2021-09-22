4 Signs they are treating you as a backup

There can be times when you felt that a particular person was the love of your life and that you two connected on a deeper level, but they didn’t feel the same about you. While you were busy daydreaming about your perfect life, they didn’t really get butterflies in the stomach upon seeing you, and thus, decided to treat you as their backup option!

It can be quite heartbreaking when someone keeps you as a backup option. You don’t know how to get out of such a situation and feel trapped and helpless. So if you feel that someone is treating you like their last choice, then look out for these 4 signs below.

They only text you when they are bored

Sure, you feel thrilled about getting a text from them, but it isn’t such a rosy feeling when you realise that they are simply talking to you because they have nothing better to do!

They don’t treat you as their priority

Whenever you text or call them, they never respond on time and end up making an excuse for the delay. They never treat you as a priority and always keep you waiting.

They never show interest in your life

It is always you who is asking questions about their life and they never respond with a question about yours. It may seem that they simply are not interested in knowing anything about you.

You end up feeling worthless after talking to them

After talking to them, you don’t really feel good about yourself and start questioning your worth. This is because they make you feel worthless and lower your self-esteem by treating you as a backup.

