4 Signs to walk away from someone you love

Unfortunately, most intimate relationships end in shambles. Too often, one partner wants out while the other remains committed. Unrequited love for the person left behind is a painful and deeply distressing experience, regardless of the circumstances or causes. However, if there are enough signs to leave a relationship, you should probably do so! Of course, it will cause you pain and grief. It takes bravery to walk away from a committed relationship. But, are you the only one making an effort to build trust, understanding, and respect in your relationship?

Here are 4 notable signs to walk away from someone you love and move on to find your happiness.

1. They do not respect you

Respect is the foundation of any successful relationship, and a lack of respect in a relationship indicates an unequal partnership. You should be concerned if you believe your partner does not respect your feelings, thoughts, goals, and needs. A disrespectful partner will reject your ideas and decisions, look down on you, and disregard your efforts to make your relationship happy.

2. Attraction towards other people

It's perfectly natural to find other people appealing. But when harmless flirting becomes serious, there is a serious problem on the horizon. Thinking or fantasizing about someone else frequently indicates that you are losing interest in your significant other. The same is true if you are constantly seeking company outside of your relationship. When you start doing things like this, the fulfilling purpose of your current relationship is all but lost.

3. They do not seek a future with you

When you look into your partner's eyes, you should be able to see infinite love, dreams, and future plans. You and your partner must have some common goals as a couple. If you can't see any of these happening with your partner, it's time to reconsider your relationship. One should make a genuine effort to make the relationship work and to help each other achieve their goals.

4. They constantly criticize you

Nobody, especially a romantic partner, enjoys being criticized. Criticism that becomes pervasive in your relationship is another sign that they are losing interest in you. They attack your character every time you make a mistake or let them down in some way, rather than being considerate of your feelings and expressing their disappointment in a respectful manner.

Spend time on self-love after leaving a toxic relationship, set life goals and work toward them, and focus on your growth and happiness. Admire and recognize your value, and remind yourself of what you deserve.

