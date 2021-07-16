4 Signs to watch out for when you think it's something more than friendship

Are you confused about your feelings? Do you think that it’s more than just friendship? Then look out for these 4 telltale signs to know exactly what you two have.

Many times you get so close to one person that you mistake your closeness for love. Since you talk to them very frequently, share your feelings with them, and can easily rely on them whenever you need them, you may mistake it for love. But there can also be times when it is, in fact, love and you simply aren't able to recognize it!

At such times, what you need are some sure shot signs that can help you figure out whether it's love or friendship that the two of you share. So have a look at these 4 telltale signs to know if what you have with that one particular person is something more than friendship.

You feel jealous when they talk to someone else

When it's more than just a simple friendship you tend to get possessive about them and get jealous when they give your share of attention to someone else. You want them to focus only on you, all the time.

You feel nervous around them

If it’s more than friendship, whenever you meet them, you will get these butterflies in your stomach and feel your palms getting sweaty. You will somehow feel nervous and blush in their presence.

You cannot get enough of them

No matter how much you two talk on text or call, you somehow feel it's not enough and want to talk to them all day, every day. They are the first person that you message when you wake up and the last person that you message before you go to sleep.

You two have cute and embarrassing nicknames for each other

People usually keep nicknames for others out of sheer love. So if you two have embarrassing nicknames for each other, then is a sure shot sign that it's definitely something more than friendship and it's time to confess your feelings to them!

