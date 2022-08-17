4 Signs you are being catfished in a relationship

Catfishing has increased in frequency over the past few years due to the growth of social media and online dating. Simply put, you have been catfished if you have interacted with a real person who developed a false online identity to build relationships with others whether through social networking sites or dating platforms. Additionally, you should break off connection with someone right away if you think they are a catfish you met online.

Even though getting catfished can be challenging, here are four red flags that should raise your concern.

1. They won't join you for a video chat

If you've been chatting with someone online for a time and they decline your request for a telephonic conversation or video chat, they might be a catfish. They might make up an explanation for why they can't do it, such as that their camera broke or that they're occupied with family people around. Catfishes fabricate lame justifications to stay away from video or phone calls because doing so exposes their fraud.

2. They request for money

Many catfish are seeking money transfers from innocent people. An individual you’ve never seen asking for money is a massive red flag. They can make a financial request or claim to be in a tight spot. Some of them may blatantly demand you for money, while others will convince you with an emotive tale.

3. Their statements appear a little bit exaggerated

A catfish's trait is that they strive to present an idealised version of their lives. This tempts you to become infatuated with him or her, creating the perfect scenario for abuse. Catfishes are skilled at using your emotions once they have earned your trust, whether they are attempting to win your sympathy or your money.

4. Their photographs appear to be professional

It's likely that the photographs you're receiving were stolen from someone else's account if they appear to be model-quality. Every time you request a photo and the person responds with a studio-quality, well edited, and precisely composed image, you can be sure you are dealing with a catfish. By using tools like Google Image Search, you can determine whether the photographs he or she provides you are false.

The aforementioned warning signs are all red flags, but more significantly, so are your intuition and gut feelings about the catfish. Never be scared to confront or remove someone if you have any questions about their identification.

