4 Signs your partner is feigning their love for you

Do you feel disconnected from your partner? Do they never initiate any plans? Then chances are that they are pretending to love you. Consider these 4 signs to know for sure.

When you are in love, you are bound to believe every word that your partner says to you. This is not because of your blind faith in them, but because you trust them and believe that they respect and love you enough to not lie to your face. You love them and you never doubt or question their intentions.

But there are times when your partner may take advantage of your niceness and play with your feelings. They might pretend to love you to simply get an ego boost and trick you into loving them. Look out for these 4 telltale signs to know if your partner is pretending.

They try their best to change you. They want to make you into their 'dream partner' and thus, question and criticise every habit of yours. If this happens often, then chances are that your partner doesn’t truly love you and is simply pretending.

You can feel that they are not interested in you. They don’t listen to you wholeheartedly and feign interest. The connection, the trust and the spark are not there between you and your partner.

They aren’t curious or concerned. Whenever you share a piece of big news with them, they never ask any follow-up questions and simply nod. They don’t care if you are in trouble as they are always too preoccupied to show love and concern.

They never take initiative. They don’t really put in efforts to make plans or to surprise you and hardly ever emotionally invest in the relationship. They are simply in it because it is comfortable and convenient for them.

Credits :Pexels

