A 4-step-guide to overcome the feelings of Philophobia; the fright of falling in love

The literal translation of the word Philophobia is the fright of falling in love. It is described as the feeling of terror that you won’t be able to be in a relationship or love. Philophobia can even make people feel isolated and left out. Right from the bitter experiences of the past to having an extreme fear of rejection, there could be varied causes of this condition. A lot of people suffer from anxiousness, increased breathing and rapid heartbeat in/during or as soon as they hear the word relationship while going through this condition. A slight feeling of fear when it comes to love is generally considered alright as many go through this once in a while but if it's causing you significant distress, then here are 4 ways to overcome such feelings.

Open up with yourself

Make sure to pay heed towards why you are feeling that way. Ask questions to yourself to identify the root of this fear. You must have avoided this thing for a long time but it is clearly about life and ignoring those harsh questions will only hamper your life and upcoming relationships. If it's because of any past experience then tackle your doubts with what-ifs. What if it really makes you happy? What if you can heal from this relationship? Try to see the positivity.

Try to understand your feelings

Once you know the reason for your fear, allow yourself to feel those feelings intensely without any interference. You obviously can’t forget about your doubts all at once but understanding and feeling emotions is a favour to your own self. When it comes to love, there’s always fear, risk and uncertainty and you are not alone. Make sure that you talk to your near and dear ones to eradicate the feelings of sadness, infidelity or disappointment.

Don’t be harsh on yourself

While having this fear, it might be extremely difficult to open up with someone. In order to avoid any self-hurt make sure that you try to gain a sense of emotional touch towards love. Open up to people who you think can help you out but never keep your feelings to yourself as this will only worsen your cuts.

Be okay with the fact that it will take time

Bidding adieu to your fear of love or being in a relationship is not an overnight thing. Moreover, never get in someone profoundly as soon as you feel the spark. Take things slowly, give yourself enough time to heal, forget and process your feelings.

Go easy on yourself and always start by tackling the root cause behind philophobia to heal effectively. Don’t forget to seek help from your close ones whenever required.

Also Read: Here’s what to do if your controlling older brother is sabotaging your love relationship