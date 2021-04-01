4 SUPER EASY Ways to make a girl laugh her heart out

The easiest way to make a girl like you and feel comfortable around you is to make her laugh. So here are some effective ways to make her giggle and impress her in the very first meeting.

Laughter makes you feel alive, happy and content. Making a person laugh is a sure shot way to their heart and impress them in the very first meeting. It is a great place to start and is a tried and tested ice-breaker. Using humour is the perfect way to make someone like you and to break the shyness and awkwardness associated with first meetings.

If you are meeting a girl for the first time and are desperate to make a good impression on her, then make her laugh her heart out and she is sure to fall for you. So here are some ways to make a girl laugh and giggle and charm your way to her heart with ease!

Crack a PJ

Yes, we know it is quite ironic to make someone laugh by cracking a poor joke. But trust us, cracking a bad joke in the very first meeting is a great way to break the ice and to give her a hint of your sense of humour and make her laugh.

Goof around

You can either make fun of yourself and simply act cute around her to make her giggle. Don’t go overboard with this by being simply outlandish and limit the goofiness only to the extent of making her laugh.

Use your surroundings

Observe your surroundings and try and use them to your advantage. You can be humorous about the current situation and start a conversation by cracking a joke on something silly happening around you. But be careful to not make fun of anybody or say something offensive.

Relax and be yourself

In the end, the best way to impress a girl and make her feel comfortable and happy is by simply being yourself and not trying too hard to make her laugh. Be relaxed and use your wittiness and sense of humour to impress her and make her like you.

Credits :Pexels

