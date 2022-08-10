4 Tell-tale signs it'll be a one-night stand with your first date

Before you realized it, events had taken a turn for the worse, and you were there with your first date at his or your apartment. You have a one-night stand in a couple of moments. Many people had to undergo the horrible experience of realising that the person they thought would make a great long-term partner ended up turning out to be a chump. Although some will vouch for the fact that getting laid on the first date ended up going well for them, many others can go through the awkward experience. But now you've woken up the following morning with a veil of confusion over your mind and are unable to stop thinking about it.

So that you can have a glimpse of the night in question, we present to you four indicators that your first date will only be a one-night stand.

1. Messages can reveal a lot about someone

A previous chat over texts/ calls may reveal someone's intentions. They are most likely only interested in having sex with you if they merely started talking to you and then started talking about sex right away. Additionally, if someone brings up sex too soon in a conversation, you should be prepared with a suitable typical response that shows your bounds.

2. They don't appear to be that engaged in what you have to say during the date

Despite appearing to be focused on you, they also give off the impression of being uninterested. Either they are waiting for dinner to be served or they are staring at their phone. They may not even be looking you in the eye; they merely appear to be going through the processes. They are just being perfectly frank with you and solely desires a one-night stand.

3. The venue of your first date with them

The setting of a first date might reveal a lot about a person's intentions. He clearly wants sex if he invites you over to his house on the first date. And even if they ask you out for a drink rather than something more formal, like dinner or the movies, there's a good chance they want you to lighten yourself enough to be willing to having sex.

4. The timing of the date

Going out on dates late at night can be incredibly special and exciting. But this may also offer the person you're going out with a strong indication. Even if the person asking you out had no intention of bringing you out for long enough to enjoy the date, if you are still having a great time with him after midnight, you will unavoidably find yourself in bed with him or her after a while.

Prepare yourself if any of these behaviours are present throughout the date. He or she might simply be interested in luring you into bed.

