4 Telltale signs he is emotionally attached to you

Since guys are rarely expressive and open about their feelings, it can be quite tough to know what is going on in their mind. So we have for you some signs to look out for to know when a guy has become emotionally attached to you.

It is often said that guys are not very expressive when it comes to matters of love. They are shy and have trouble expressing their feelings. When they fall for a girl, they are most likely to keep their thoughts and feelings to themselves. At such times, it can be pretty difficult to try and figure out what is going on in their mind.

While for you it is easy to figure out when you have become emotionally attached to him, by observing your emotions when he is not around and missing him every minute. But to know about his feelings is a tough job. So we have for you some telltale signs to know when a guy has become emotionally attached to you!

He there for you in tough times

It is often said that the true test of character of someone is if they are there for you in tough times. If he is always by your side whenever you are in trouble or feeling low, then chances are that he is head over heels in love with you and has become emotionally attached to you!

He opens up to you

As mentioned above, guys are not very expressive and prefer keeping their feelings to themselves over being vulnerable. If a guy lets his guard down and shows you his vulnerable side and opens up to you, then he has become emotionally attached to you.

He makes efforts to stay in touch

Sure, there can be times when both of you are busy and held up with something or the other. But even at such times, he makes it a point to stay connected with you, either by calling you or texting you. He especially takes time out to stay in touch with you.

He makes plans for the future

Unlike most guys, he is always ready to talk about his plans with you. He is not afraid to commit and is more than ready to introduce you to his family and friends. He is ready to take the relationship to the next level and is not afraid to get serious.

