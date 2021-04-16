4 Telltale signs he likes you more than a friend over text

Trying to figure out what is going on in a guy’s mind can be hard, especially when it is through texting. So look out for these signs to know if a guy has feelings for you over text.

It can be quite frustrating to try to figure out if a guy likes you or not. You try to read between the lines or notice his body language and behaviour around you, to know his true feelings. While it is certainly difficult to know about someone’s feelings in person, it is even more difficult to know about them through text.

When you are texting, you can’t really see them or know what they mean when they try to be cheeky with you. It is easy for you to get confused and not be able to easily decipher what they mean. So to clear your confusion, we have for you some texting signs that you should look out for to know if he has feelings for you.

He replies instantly

If a guy is interested in you, he will never take a lot of time in replying to your messages. Even if he is busy, he will make sure to take time out to reply to your message. It shows that he is genuinely interested in talking to you and doesn’t want to keep you waiting.

He sends lengthy texts

When a guy is interested, he will never send you half-hearted replies or one-word replies. He will send you well-thought-out messages and will put in the effort to keep the conversation going. He will look interested in having the conversation and will keep it engaging and fun.

He compliments you a lot

He is the first one to compliment you when you change your profile picture and is always praising you about something or the other. If a guy compliments you a lot, then it is a definite sign that he likes you more than a friend.

He initiates the conversation

Most of the time, it is he who initiates the conversation. When a guy likes you, he will overcome his shyness and gather the courage to text you first. He will send you texts at random hours of the day to let you know that he is thinking about you.

Credits :Pexels

