4 Telltale Signs that your partner is LOYAL and faithful

Want to know if your partner is dedicated and faithful to you? Then look out for these 4 sure shot signs to know if you have a loyal partner who will never leave your side.

In this deceptive and deceiving world, having a partner who is loyal and faithful to you, is indeed a rarity and a huge blessing. Most people who are in a relationship have this complaint of their partner not sharing things with them or being secretive and mysterious.

This secrecy makes them feel like their partner is trying to hide something. Blessed are those who don’t have to think on these lines and are lucky enough to have a loyal partner. Look out for these 4 telltale signs to tell if your partner is a faithful and a loyal one.

They share everything

If your partner is faithful, they will have no problems in sharing every little detail with you. They will freely tell you about their day and the people that they met and will have nothing to hide. They will be completely honest with you and will keep you in the loop always.

They check on you regularly

At random hours of the day, you keep getting text and calls from your partner. This is their way to check on you and to ensure your well-being. So if your partner is always by your side on both good and bad days, then it is a sure shot sign that they are loyal.

They are real and vulnerable with you

People show their vulnerable side to only those people, who they can blindly trust. So if your partner shares their vulnerabilities and insecurities with you and is real and emotionally available, then it is a definite sign that they are loyal and faithful to you.

They respect you

Respect is probably the most important thing in a relationship. If your partner respects you, then they will never even think of cheating on you or playing with your feelings.

Credits :Pexels

