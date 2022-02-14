4 Things to do when he chooses another woman over you

When he chooses someone else over you, it is one of the most damaging relationship issues that can occur. This situation has left you devastated and perplexed. You start to wonder, "Why did he choose her over me?. How come he loves her but not me?". These questions can leave you feeling overwhelmed and frustrated because a variety of scenarios play out in your head. You may even blame yourself, even when it is not your fault. What you should realize is that it’s not your fault. Actually, it’s nobody’s fault.

Here are 4 things to consider when he chooses her over you.

1. Allow yourself to cry

One thing to remember is that if your partner chooses another person, you must allow yourself to cry and grieve. Even if this person was not meant for you, being abandoned by someone is upsetting. Allowing yourself to cry and express your emotions rather than keeping them bottled up inside will make you feel a lot better. Allow yourself to be upset and cry.

2. Invest in yourself

When you've been betrayed, you've probably expended a lot of emotional energy on another person, which can leave you feeling depleted. To move forward healthily, you must reinvest energy in yourself, your interests, hobbies, and personal goals. Don't squander your time attempting to figure it out. It will only make you envious and sad. He is not considering you. Don't fool yourself and waste your time believing he is.

3. Stay busy

If you are dwelling and ruminating on your heartbreak, it is difficult to move past the pain of rejection. This does not mean that you should stop thinking about what happened, but rather that you should find ways to keep yourself busy so that you do not dwell on negative thoughts. Spend time with people who can help you. You will notice that the pain lessens over time, and you will be in a better position to look back on the experience with greater objectivity.

4. Forgive him

It's also important to forgive him; don't harbour any ill will toward him; he's not worth it anyway. He most likely had no idea what he was doing, didn't know any better, and didn't realise what he was giving up when he walked away from you. You will only harm yourself if you hold grudges against him or remain angry at him.

If a guy chooses the other woman and abandons you for her, you mustn't take it personally, no matter how difficult this is. You are clearly better off without him, and you deserve someone who is completely dedicated to you and no one else. Allow yourself to move on because this guy was not the person you fell in love with.

