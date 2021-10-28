4 Things to know before you try speed dating

There are many things that one can experiment with to spice up their life and have fun, no matter how weird or awkward they may seem. One such thing is speed dating. Speed dating is basically a kind of matchmaking process that brings together a group of eligible singles who meet and try to get to know each other in a very short amount of time.

So if you are someone who is new to it and are intrigued by this concept, then here are 4 things that you should definitely know before you try speed dating.

One of the most important things to keep in mind while trying speed dating is that you ensure to make the other person, as well as yourself, feel comfortable. You can always use ice breakers such as humour or a simple compliment to get the conversation going.

Another important thing to keep in mind is to always be yourself. Never pretend to be someone that you’re not as this will take your date nowhere and will decrease your chances of finding someone who truly gets you and likes you for who you are.

Try to stay interested in the conversation. It can often be considered rude to give off an impression that you are not engaged in the conversation or are focused on something else. So ensure that you stay relaxed and try to put in efforts to take the conversation forward.

Since speed dating, as the name suggests, is all about meeting potential matches in a very short amount of time, it is very important for you to be direct and to the point. Since both of you have a limited amount of time to get to know each other, it is best to avoid small talk and get straight to the point.

