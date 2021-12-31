4 Things that prove you're in a toxic relationship

Love is blind, they say. And definitely is. So much so, that when in love we dismiss even violent behaviour assuring ourselves this won’t happen again. But when to know a relationship is turning toxic or if you, already, are in one.

There can be several tell-tale signs of a toxic relationship. One of them is toxic communication and a not-so-happy reflex when your partner is around.

Here we talk you through several such signs that prove you are in a toxic relationship.

Toxic communication

If your communication is all about ugly fights, hurling abusing, crying and playing the blame game, it goes without saying your relationship is toxic. While a few fights lay the foundation of a strong relationship, if these turn frequent and ugly, it symbolizes a toxic relationship.

Negative financial behaviours

If you have to face negative financial behaviours with your partner it, again, is a sign of a toxic relationship. If you’re the one taking care of all the financial needs of your partner, that too unwillingly, you should move out of the relationship as soon as possible. Helping your partner financially or taking care of them by choice isn’t a matter of dispute but if you are forced to do that, know that the relationship is toxic.

Aggression

If you are the target of your partner’s aggression and violence just because they had a bad day at work, it’s a sign of a toxic relationship. Snapping at your partner or having mood swings is healthy and alright but if the aggression is out-of-control and also includes physical assault, it can’t be a one-time thing. So, pack your emotions and bid adieu to the relationship.

Lack of respect

If you are a topic for mockery in front of your partner’s friends or family, it clearly indicates a lack of respect in the relationship. And it, undoubtedly, suggests that you’re stuck in a toxic relationship. So, if there’s no respect, instead of crying to yourself or seeing yourself as a worthless object, take a stand, ask your partner to stop and move out of the relationship.

