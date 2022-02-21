4 Things you should avoid doing in a new relationship

The early stages of a relationship are often cloaked in bliss. Friends' texts go unanswered, and entire weekends are spent in bed. However, many relationships end after three months, when you begin to notice the flaws in the other person but before the partnership becomes a solid, defined entity. If you can make it through the first three months, those are the days that will set the tone for the rest of your relationship.

So, if you're in the early stages of a new budding romance, here are 4 ways of thinking to avoid as the relationship develops.

Comparing a new partner to your ex

Comparing your new beau to your ex is a big no-no in a new relationship. And whether things with your ex ended amicably or not, constantly comparing your new partner to your ex will only make it more difficult to form a deep and fulfilling connection with this new man in the future. After all, if you're constantly comparing your new partner to your ex, a part of you will inevitably remain stuck in the past, preventing you from fully investing in a new relationship.

Keeping secrets from your partner

This is something that goes hand in hand with maintaining open lines of communication so do not keep secrets. You don't have to tell the other person everything about your life, but you shouldn't keep something important from them on purpose. When you feel even a slight amount of guilt for not telling them, you know it's a secret that needs to be shared. It will be released at some point, and sooner is always preferable to later.

Excessive online posting

Be cautious about what you share on social media. It's exciting to believe you've met your soulmate, but keep in mind that if this is going to be a long-term relationship, you don't have to rush things. if you post about your fantastic relationship and your new partner might see it, and if that isn't where their head is at, you've killed it before it even gets started. You might be embarrassed if it doesn't work out.

Playing mind games

It's also important to stop playing mind games if you're in a new relationship. For example, if you find yourself wanting to make your partner jealous, purposefully not responding to his texts right away, or choosing to be vague and inconsistent about your true feelings and intentions, you may end up losing your relationship.

To help you make better dating decisions, think about each of these ideas in connection with your deal-breakers and must-haves.

