4 Things you should NEVER do if you’re in a long-distance relationship

There are few things in life that test the resilience of a romance like a long-distance relationship. While many are too afraid to try it, some couples thrive in such a union. While there are many ways to keep the spark alive and survive a long-distance romance, there are a few rookie mistakes you want to avoid when you are in one. So, take a look at some of the things you should never do in such a relationship.

Send one-word messages

Sending one-word messages hints that you’re upset with your mate or there’s some residual anger on your mind. This may worry your partner who may assume you are being distant from them. Even if you do not have such petulant feelings, sending one-word texts like ‘fine’, ‘sure’ and ‘great’ tend to concern your partner who may think there is something else underfoot.

Relentless jealousy

As you are both spending much of your time away from one another, you may feel jealous knowing that he spends a lot of his time with female colleagues, while he may be jealous of your male best friend. However, constantly acting suspicious because you do not trust their fidelity can bode disaster for your union.

Hang up in the middle of a fight

People in LDR spend much of their time on the phone or using video calls to stay in touch. So, while your fights may be virtual, try to avoid the temptation to hang up in the middle of an argument with your boo. If you cut the call and turn off your phone, this can make it difficult for them to make peace with the matter. The worry and anxiety they feel in such circumstances can be unhealthy for your relationship.

Give them silent treatment

This is a passive aggressive trait that many use to exact revenge on their partners. Some even do this to let their lover know that they are upset with them. That being said, clear communication is the key to a successful relationship.

So, never give your partner the silent treatment, instead tell them what you think they shouldn’t have done.

