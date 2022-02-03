4 Tips to find good guys on dating apps

Using a dating app or a website can be tricky and frustrating sometimes. It is actually hard to find a guy who is normal- or maybe even a nice person. These apps are filled with clueless men. Men who will irritate you. Men who want something you are not looking forward to. There's no guarantee that you'll avoid the worst of what dating apps have to offer, but there are a few qualities which can help you pick the right guys for yourself.

Here are 4 tips to spot good guys on dating apps.

1. He uploads full-length photos

Keep an eye out for a man with clear full-body shots. If he’s smart, he will use his photos to tell people more about who he is rather than writing it in the bio. If there are too many shirtless pictures or selfies, a guy might come across as narcissistic. If you see them with photos where they’re doing activities “that perhaps you could see yourself doing with them, then he’s probably not hiding who he is.

2. He knows how to piece together a sentence

We've all seen the profiles and messages that read, “I kno u want to chill with a nice guy.” Bad spelling and grammar are the biggest turn off for women. The guy obviously cared enough to put his best foot forward if his sentences are properly punctuated and structurally sound. Least a guy could do is turn on spell check and proofread the texts before hitting send.

3. He’s ambitious

Nothing is more attractive to a woman than a man who has ambition. Their profile should speak of their passion, desire, determination, and drive that excites a woman to a very high level. Though it's nice to meet someone who has crossed a few things off their life to-do list, look for men who talk about what they still want to accomplish.

4. He should ask questions about you

Men who don't want to know about you or understand that asking questions is an important part of a conversation aren't worth your time. Messaging in these apps never feels completely natural, but there should be a healthy give-and-take going on. He's not one of "the good ones" if it feels one-sided.

Above all, when a man is honest and trustworthy, he becomes instantly more appealing and desirable to a woman. If he's dependable, truthful, genuine, and speaks from the heart, he's a guy worth pursuing because people can trust him.

