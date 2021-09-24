4 Tips to maintain your friendships

Thanks to the pandemic, it can often get a little difficult to manage your friendships and stay in touch with your friends. You might have to go out of your way a lot of times to stay connected and to stay updated with the latest events that take place in your friend's life. Read on to know how to maintain your friendships amidst a pandemic.

If you are struggling to maintain your friendships, then here are 4 simple tips to get you going and make your life easier.

Send memes on social media

The easiest way to stay connected with your friends and to maintain your friendship is to keep sending them memes on social media so that you both stay in touch and maintain that level of comfort.

Reply to their stories

Another quick way is to reply to the stories and they put up on their social media. This way you cannot only stay updated with their life events but also let them know about yours.

Develop a habit to call

If you want to maintain your friendships, then you need to develop the habit of calling your friends every month if not every week to stay connected and to let them know about your life.

Ask them about their well-being every now and then

If you are unable to call them then a simple text message can also do the job. A simple “hi” or “how are you”, is enough to get the conversation started and to let them know that they have been in your thoughts.

