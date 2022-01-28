4 Tips on turning a fling into a relationship

There are numerous ways to enjoy strictly physical connections with other people, whether you've agreed to be friends with benefits or it's a one-time romance with no strings attached. But, when it comes to these brief encounters with someone you care about, is it possible to turn a casual fling into a serious relationship?

If your casual partner appears to be worthy of marathon phone calls, committed relationships, or even falling in love, you may be wondering how to make it official. It is entirely possible and not uncommon for the relationship to develop into something more.

Here are 4 tips and tricks to take your casual fling to a next level.

1. Be his best pal

You don't want to end up in the friend zone, but you do need a solid foundation to build your new relationship on. He is more likely to relax and be himself around you if you are there for him, respect him, give him space, and don't put any pressure on him to treat you like a girlfriend. The goal here is to make him feel at ease confiding in you, so that he sees you as more than just a good time.

2. Be your real self

Trying to be someone you are not is not so transparent. A deserving partner (and you, for that matter) should appreciate your quirks and all. Not only is it important to be true to yourself, but keeping your own interests can also help demonstrate how exciting your life is, with or without bae. A partner is most attracted to someone who has her own independence and strength.

3. Show your concern

There's a fine line between playing a little hard to get and acting completely uninterested. Send him a funny or cute text, invite him on a road trip (just the two of you), make him dinner, or buy him a small, non-serious gift. People value and want to be with someone who makes them feel amazing.

4. Let it flow free

When a relationship begins with both parties clearly not wanting anything serious, you need to give it time for more feelings to develop. Let things progress naturally at their own pace. If you want the relationship to flourish you need to exercise a little bit of patience. Don't obsess or panic, or you'll miss signs that the relationship is already heading in the right direction.

If the person is really worth it, don’t give up. If you've gotten this far, there must be something between you two that keeps you both coming back for more, even after all this time.

Also Read: 6 Things you must not do when you realize your partner is gay