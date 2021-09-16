4 Tips to win over your crush

Having a crush is probably the best feeling ever! Every time you see them you get butterflies in your stomach and your palms become sweaty. When you have a crush on someone you cannot help but fall head over heels in love with them and adore every little thing. But winning over your crush and making them fall for you is never an easy task.

So we have some simple tips that can help you in impressing your crush with ease. Check out these tips below.

Be curious

To express your interest in your crush, be sure to ask a lot of questions. Ask them about their hobbies, interests and passions and always maintain your curiosity. It will make them realise that you are interested in knowing more about them.

Put in efforts to get ready

More often than not, the first thing that people notice is how they look. So to impress your crush put in efforts to get ready. Wear colours that suit you and remember to accessorise your outfit with things like a purse, rings, watch, etc.

Let them know about your strengths

In a subtle manner, convey your strengths to them. If you are good at something, then be sure to show off your skills to your crush, without coming across as arrogant.

Be yourself

The most important part is to be yourself and not pretend to be someone that you are not. Nothing impresses someone more than genuineness and honesty. So win over your crush by being the best version of yourself!

