4 Ways to find out if your crush likes you back

Your phone blinks. You open it only to see a message from your crush. Hey, how are you doing, the message says. This one-liner is enough to make your heart pound and for you to imagine the day you will be walking down the aisle. While all this is fine until you find them leaving your texts on 'read'.

So, if there’s one mystery that can’t be solved at all, it’s to find out whether your crush likes you or not. Here are a few ways that will help you find out if your crush feels the same for you or not.

They want to keep in touch

If there’s not a single day when you two didn’t have a conversation, it’s quite obvious that your crush likes you. If they struggle to keep the conversation going and never hesitate in talking about the silliest things with you, it shows they love talking to you and may want to always keep in touch with you. Add to it, if they are the ones always planning a dinner with you or never mind asking you for a coffee, it shows they might have the same feelings as you.

They are comfortable around you

If you find your crush comfortable around you and there’s nothing, they would like to hide from you, it can be a sign of their feelings for you. While sometimes it can be because they consider you as a good friend, the chances for this are very less. So, just observe their behaviour, if you get the warmth and a feeling of mutual understanding, you may smile back to yourself as they might like you back.

They make sweet gestures towards you

Whether it’s about grabbing your favourite sandwich on the go or buying you an Mc Puff whenever you are hungry, it shows their care for you. While this also proves they are well-aware of your likes and dislikes, it validates the fact that they like you back.

They take a stand for you

If it’s about an unfair decision towards you at work or college, or about a person who is badmouthing you in front of them, if your crush is the first person to take a stand, no matter if you are there at the spot or not, it is more than obvious that they might be having feelings for you. While speaking up for people close to us is a personality trait of many, if your crush fits well in all the aforementioned criteria, it is more than likely that they like you back.

