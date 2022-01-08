4 Ways to find out if your partner is going through a tough phase

Lack of conversation, long days at work and zero interest in day-to-day activities. Many of us mistake these signs for a lost spark in the relationship. However, in reality, it can simply mean that your partner might be going through a tough phase.

While different people can react differently to tough situations, here are 4 ways that will help you find out if your partner is going through a tough phase.

So, make sure before dismissing your partner’s indifferent behaviour as a time out for your relationship, pay attention to these signs.

Sleepless nights

If your partner is sailing through sleepless nights, there are chances that they might be struggling with a tough phase. It can be because of extreme stress, fatigue or exhaustion. So, before you think that they are doing it purposefully, pause and address the issue.

Frustration and silence

If your partner snaps at you for minor things and prefers to keep quiet for most of the time, there are chances they may be dealing with a tough phase. It can be because of work and family pressure or because of something that is eating them up from inside. The best way to tackle the phase is to maintain your calm and handle them with care even if they are behaving in an annoying way.

Mood swings

Sometimes mood swings can be a result of stress and anxiety. So, before you snap at your partner for their constant or frequent mood swings, try to understand their situation. A sudden change of behaviour is, often, characterised by a tough or unexpected situation. So, never ignore your partner’s mood swings, talk to them, and ask what is bothering them. Help them sail through the situation instead of making it worse for them.

Anger

If your partner is otherwise calm and composed but is showing aggressive behaviour of late, it may be characterised by a stressful situation. So, help them control their anger, wait for them to calm down and then try having a conversation with them. Never react with aggression, this may further make your partner stressed.

