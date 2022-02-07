4 Ways to give yourself closure after a break-up

Having to get over someone you care about can be difficult and even overwhelming, especially if you were caught off guard by a breakup. After all, when you care so deeply about someone, it can be excruciatingly difficult to move past these emotions and move on with your life. If you've fully accepted your breakup but can't seem to let go, it might be a good idea to take steps to transition into singledom in a healthy way.

Here are 4 ways on how you can give yourself closure after your break-up.

1. Accept the reality of the situation

Even if things didn't go as planned, accepting that the relationship was short-lived and is now over is very important. You may have felt like you were made for each other when you first met and you may have been but people change, and sometimes that means that person is no longer a good fit. There are numerous potential compatible partners out there. You have to try a few options and spend time on what really works for you.

2. Take a break from social media

This is one of the most difficult and subtle ways to avoid getting closure. While you're trying to get over your ex, continuing to stalk their social media accounts does more harm than good. You'll only make up stories in your head, miss them, or become angry as a result. To get this person off your mind, he or she must be removed from your screen.

3. Learn from it

Learning from your experience is an important part of figuring out how to move on after a breakup. This includes both the breakup and your entire relationship with him. Consider what words or behaviours you'd like to repeat in the future, as well as what you're not proud of yourself for saying or doing. Consider what was great about the relationship, what wasn't so great, and what contributed to the relationship's demise.

4. Stop the blame game

While it may be tempting to place blame after a breakup, it will not help you get over him. Whether you blame him or yourself, replaying painful scenarios only serves to reinforce negative emotions. So put an end to that chapter of your life and concentrate on figuring out how to move on. The silence following a breakup enables you to get back up stronger. Furthermore, it provides you with an opportunity to make your partner realise your true worth.

Finally, the most important thing to remember after a breakup is to maintain a positive attitude. Understand that getting over him will make you feel better about yourself and your future.

