4 Ways to have a better conversation with women

Not everyone is born with the gift of the gab. Knowing how to approach a woman and engage her in stimulating conversation takes practice. Good conversation skills demonstrate social confidence, implying that you're used to conversing with women and that you're interested in her rather than impressing every other woman you meet. So, if you're having trouble coming up with things to say or are worried that what you're saying is boring her, you've come to the right place.

Here are four tips on how to talk to anyone, no matter who they are, and develop interest and eventually love for them.

1. Don’t make it all about her

If you approach a woman and expect her to talk nonstop, that won’t happen. Very few people feel comfortable chatting to strangers before she opens up, she needs to know some key details from you. This means that when you start a conversation, you should expect to keep it going for a few minutes until she relaxes. 'I don't know if you've had this experience, but I wanted to try salsa because....' is a great way to get her to open up.

2. Invoke pop culture

If you don't know how to start a conversation with a girl, bringing up current pop culture is a good place to start. Make a remark or a joke about something she's likely to be familiar with. Recent Netflix shows, pop music, and reality TV shenanigans are all safe bets. Just remember to keep it light-hearted — don't bring up politics, and don't bring up a pop culture event that you dislike.

3. Don’t just agree

To begin with, two people can't agree on everything, and even if they could, wouldn't that be tedious? You are people-pleasing in the worst way by agreeing in the hopes that she won’t ‘reject' you or by attempting to people-pleasing her into bed. Women (like everyone else) place a high value on people who have a strong sense of self.

4. Avoid mansplaining

Acting too knowledgeable can be a turnoff for women. You've probably heard the term ‘mansplaining.' It basically describes a situation in which a man grossly underestimates a woman's intelligence by explaining things she obviously already understands. Keep your comments brief and perhaps soften the impact, for example, by ending with, 'Just a thought. What do you think?’, to mitigate the risk of appearing hubristic.

It can be difficult to figure out how to speak to women. You might be afraid of rejection or coming off the wrong way. Talking to women isn't rocket science though. It all boils down to self-assurance and practice. Remember that the worst she can say is no.

