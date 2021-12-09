4 Ways to know if the relationship has lost spark or have you simply become more comfortable around each other

Do the unlimited calls have now been restricted to a select few? Do you struggle to stir up conversations with your partner? Have things become monotonous and you no longer get the butterflies while seeing or talking to your partner? Fret not. It doesn’t necessarily mean that your relationship has lost the spark. Sometimes it’s just a reflection of you two getting in that comfort zone where you might not feel the need of putting in that extra effort.

So, if you angsting about the lost spark, here are 4 ways to find out the truth of the relationship.

Find out if either of you is ignoring the other

The most common red flag of a relationship that has lost spark is when people tend to ignore each other. They don’t feel like sharing things because they might feel you don’t give them the same vibes. Whereas on the other hand, if you two have become comfortable with each other you may have unfiltered talks without having to worry about the other person becoming judgemental.

Having butterflies is not always a criterion of a happy relationship

While you might feel tickling and can get butterflies at the thought of meeting your partner, initially, with time such feelings might change or disappear. This doesn’t mean that the relationship has lost spark but again is a reflection that you two are in a comfortable space. Hence, don’t worry about the missing butterflies. If it still bothers you, try to go on a romantic getaway with your partner and try new things in bed to fight such feelings.

Your partner stays quiet when around

This, again, can be due to several reasons. Sometimes it can simply signify that your partner is having a hard day and feels comfortable enough to not struggle for brewing conversations. He or she might feel that the other person will understand them and hence, they might stay silent. Talk to your partner about this, address the issue and find a solution. Most probably, you will know that it has nothing to do with the spark and that they are just trying to get over tough days.

Your partner has stopped putting in that extra effort

If your partner is no longer putting in that extra effort to make you feel special but is care and love for you is the same, this simply signifies a comfortable stage in a relationship. Don’t misunderstand it for the lost spark. Talk to your partner about this, explain to them why it is necessary to put in those extra efforts, and make sure you reciprocate them, too. Don’t let misunderstandings hamper your relationship and remember before drawing conclusions, it’s imperative to sit and have a talk with your partner. If you still are unsure about the spark in your relationship, know that in the absence of it you two will automatically part ways.

